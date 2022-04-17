Paris Economic Development Corp board of directors will receive a speculative building presentation and take a look at proposed by-law amendments when the board meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
Other agenda items include approval of March financial statements and a report from the executive director on the business industry survey program, the branding/identity project and the cleanup of industrial sites.
The board will meet in closed session to discuss prospective business clients known by code names Red Maple, Rocket X and Athens.
