The Dr. Joanne Olivard Scholarship Foundation handed out more than 60 scholarships earlier this month to deserving students, according to Phyllis Brumley, executive director of the foundation.
“You have to be an A-B student and be involved in both extracurricular and community activities,” she said of the qualifications for being awarded the scholarship.
Olivard was a chemist and worked in Washington, where she moved in the ‘50s and she found a job with Hanford Engineer Works. One of her projects at Hanford was doing research on the biochemical effects of nuclear radiation on animals and humans, according to a short biography of her life. Later, she worked for Norwich Pharmaceutical Co. in Norwich, New York, where she charted the chemical changes that happened with prospective new medications as they progressed through the bodies of experimental animals.
Brumley said Olivard returned to Texas to care for her aging parents and work on the family ranch.
“She was a collector of art and glass,” Brumley said. “She collected high end items.”
She lived in Tigertown with her parents and gradually became involved with the community and became friends with Brumley and her family.
Brumley said she was the one that talked Olivard into creating the foundation that has grown from giving 36 scholarships eight years ago to this year awarding 63 to high school seniors and 18 to college students who reapplied.
