The recipients of more than $500,000 in scholarships are, front row, from the left, Mackenzie Stephenson ( Honey Grove), Kenzlee Randle (Cooper), Olivia Goodman (Honey Grove), Presley Rhoades (Prairiland), Myles Nottingham (North Lamar), Emma Homer (Paris), Hannah Ford (Chisum), Kelsea Ball (Chisum), Emmelie Bivens ( North Lamar), Keaston Lawrence (Chisum), Jordan Woods (Honey Grove). In the second row, from the left, Savannah Colwell (Prairiland), Lexi Smith (Prairiland), Allison HYDE (Paris), Asia Moore (Paris), Landree Madding-Walker (Paris), Presley Cook (Paris), Mikesha Shorters (Paris), America Munoz (Chisum), Lydia Neeley (Honey Grove), Kristen Parson (Chisum), Diana Alvarez (Paris), Julia McFadden (Paris), Thuy Pham (North Lamar). In the third row, from the left, Emerson Penny (Prairiland), Tripp Thoms (North Lamar), Emma Layton (North Lamar), Claire Stewart (North Lamar), Emma Woodard (Paris), Madison Hively (North Lamar), Isabella Hill (Paris), Matthew Winton (North Lamar), Hannah Titlow (North Lamar), Brooke Bridges), Claire Jackson (North Lamar), Adam Hartman (Paris). In the fourth row, from the left, Ava Hutching (Paris), Aidan Lornson (Honey Grove), Bryson Bradley (Honey Grove), Jonas Butler (Honey Grove), Riley Reaves (North Lamar), Caleb Jameson (Prairiland), Cheslie Upchurch (Prairiland), Lilly Lewis (Paris), Wyatt Stogsdill (Trenton), Baily Clark (Honey Grove), Trinity Perkins (Honey Grove), Cameron Person (Bonham), Davis Green (Paris). In the top row, from the left, Elliott Fasken (Paris), Theodore Hubbard (Paris), Devin Folmar (Paris), Jackson Hoog (Paris), Braeden Tabangcora (Paris), Remington Brown (North Lamar), Maverick Brown (North Lamar), Ashton Fleming (Chisum), Rylan Boutwell (Chisum), Cade Hamil (Chisum), Paula Torres (Paris), Hana Syed (Paris). Two scholarship recipients were not available for the scholarship banquet, they are Mason Napier (Paris) and Brody Mauppin (Dodd City).

The Dr. Joanne Olivard Scholarship Foundation handed out more than 60 scholarships earlier this month to deserving students, according to Phyllis Brumley, executive director of the foundation.

“You have to be an A-B student and be involved in both extracurricular and community activities,” she said of the qualifications for being awarded the scholarship.

Olivard was a chemist and worked in Washington, where she moved in the ‘50s and she found a job with Hanford Engineer Works. One of her projects at Hanford was doing research on the biochemical effects of nuclear radiation on animals and humans, according to a short biography of her life. Later, she worked for Norwich Pharmaceutical Co. in Norwich, New York, where she charted the chemical changes that happened with prospective new medications as they progressed through the bodies of experimental animals.

Brumley said Olivard returned to Texas to care for her aging parents and work on the family ranch.

“She was a collector of art and glass,” Brumley said. “She collected high end items.”

She lived in Tigertown with her parents and gradually became involved with the community and became friends with Brumley and her family.

Brumley said she was the one that talked Olivard into creating the foundation that has grown from giving 36 scholarships eight years ago to this year awarding 63 to high school seniors and 18 to college students who reapplied.

