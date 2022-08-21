The Lamar County Commissioners’ Court is to receive the Community Benefit Report from Paris Regional Medical Center and will be asked to approve several residential subdivisions when the court meets at 9 a.m. Monday at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St. in Paris.
Upon receipt of the PRMC report, commissioners are expected to make a contribution to the 115 Medicaid Waiver Program to compensate the hospital for some of the indigent care provided.
