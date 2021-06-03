Nashville singer/songwriter Leslie Satcher returns home to a sell out audience at the second quarter Charity Country Dinner Theater at 6:30 p.m. Monday at First Christian Church, 780 20th St. NE.
“I am so excited to be coming home and playing this event,” Satcher said earlier this week. “I’ve known Ronnie Nutt for years, and we’re just happy to be able to do a program for him. And what a worthy program it is.”
Singing in church is nothing new for Satcher, who said she discovered her voice in the choir at Immanuel Baptist Church and later perfected it at Paris High School and Paris Junior College where she sang in plays and musicals.
She began writing poetry as a young child.
“I just pulled a white piece of paper out of a family Bible I was looking at a few days ago and found a poem I had written when I was a child about 5 or 6 years old,” Satcher said. “It was a poem about God made home, God made family, God made the world and God made me — my first lyrics, stuck right here in this Bible.”
Satcher left Paris for Nashville in 1988 where she spent a few years “paying her dues” before Music Row recognized her gift with lyrics and melody, and a music publishing company signed her as a staff songwriter. Later, Warner Bros. signed her as a recording artist.
During the past 30 years, Satcher has toured England and Australia and performed across the United States and Canada, always talking about Paris and how the town, its people and her family molded her into the person she is today.
Songs she has written have been recorded by Willie Nelson, Randy Travis, Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, Vince Gill, Reba McEntire, Gretchen Wilson, Trisha Yearwood, Gene Waton, The Batlin Brother, The Oak Ridge Boys and others. Six Grammy Award nominations and the Country Album of the Year for 2009 — George Strait with “Troubadour” — credit Satcher as a songwriter.
