BOGATA — Rivercrest ISD taxpayers can expect a tax rate of $1.28 per $100 valuation following a trustee vote Tuesday.
“It’s the same as last year,” board member Ryan Case said. “Titus County really raised up their appraisal rates.”
Thanks to the bump in property values, the district will see a slight raise in available revenue. Last year’s budget was $8 million, and this year’s is similar, officials said. The budget was not yet posted to the district’s website this morning.
Teachers, staff and administrators feel good about the measures in place for Friday’s first day of school, Case said.
“There will be temperature checks,” he said, “and if someone has a fever, they will be isolated. The goal is to get them home within an hour.”
And, though masks won’t be required by Rivercrest ISD, he said they will be “strongly encouraged.”
Overall, he said it seems to be a good plan.
“We think we do (have a good plan),” Case said. “Everybody seems to be comfortable with what we have.”
Though a small percentage of students and their parents have opted for virtual lessons, most will be seeing their teachers face to face this year, he said.
“From what I gather, the majority are going to coming back to school,” Case said.
The board did not take any action after executive session, he said. They also approved paying some bills and agreed to the status of 4-H as an extracurricular activity.
