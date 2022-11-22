angle tree.jpg

The Salvation Army in Paris has announced the beginning of its annual Angel Tree program for Christmas 2022.

The Angel Tree Program, along with The Salvation Army’s iconic Red Kettle Campaign, is one of The Salvation Army’s best-known Christmas efforts. More than 100,000 children across Texas, enough to fill the Dallas Cowboys stadium, will experience the joy of opening presents on Christmas morning thanks to generous donors and the help of The Salvation Army.

