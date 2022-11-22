The Salvation Army in Paris has announced the beginning of its annual Angel Tree program for Christmas 2022.
The Angel Tree Program, along with The Salvation Army’s iconic Red Kettle Campaign, is one of The Salvation Army’s best-known Christmas efforts. More than 100,000 children across Texas, enough to fill the Dallas Cowboys stadium, will experience the joy of opening presents on Christmas morning thanks to generous donors and the help of The Salvation Army.
“The Angel Tree program provides toys and clothing to children and families who might be struggling to afford Christmas gifts this year, thanks to the generosity of donors and businesses in the community,” said Major Guy Watts of The Salvation Army. “Angels are available for adoption by community members and businesses, who in no small way help deliver the magic and message of Christmas to those in need.”
The Salvation Army Angel Trees are located at the Salvation Army building, 350 W. Kaufman Street. The trees are decorated with paper angels, each representing a child or senior who — without this program — may not receive a gift at Christmas.
“We are forever grateful for the generous support of our community and local businesses that work alongside The Salvation Army at Christmas, and all year round,” said Watts. “There is also the opportunity for your business, civic group or church to host an Angel Tree at your location. Please get in touch if you’d like to support in this way.”
Angels will be available for adoption throughout the rest of November and into December at The Salvation Army on 350 West Kaufman.
Last year, 503 angels were available for adoption in Paris, and this year local Salvation Army officals expect to have 2,000 children enrolled in the program. Gift distribution will take place at The Salvation Army at 350 West Kaufman, Paris, TX 75460 on Dec. 17. Volunteers are needed to help sort and pass out the items to families who will come to collect them on distribution day.
“You can also shop for Angel Tree gifts from the comfort of your own home! Thanks to Walmart, donors can purchase gifts for The Salvation Army Angel Tree through Registry for Good,” said Watts. “Walmart will deliver these items directly to The Salvation Army. You can search for The Salvation Army Paris at walmartangeltree.com and order items today that will benefit local families.”
For more information about adopting an Angel or current volunteer opportunities, please call The Salvation Army at 903 784-7548. Visit salvationarmytexas.org/Paris/ to learn how you can give or get involved this holiday season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.