A large development with hundreds of homes on roughly 200 acres northeast of Paris High School on Jefferson Road may be coming to Paris.
Meeting with members of both Paris City Council and the city’s Planning & Zoning Commission, a team of developers laid out plans for Forestbrook Estates, a mixed-use development and a first for Paris.
The proposed development includes a divided four-lane thoroughfare, new elementary school and a park along with more than 200 single family homes, duplexes, townhouses and commercial businesses.
The development team presented a plan for Forestbrook Estates to a joint meeting Thursday. Paris City Council is expected to lend support to the project with a nonbinding resolution at a Monday meeting and zoning change requests are expected as early as the next Planning & Zoning meeting in May.
Developers Nathan Spaulding of Lubbock and Tesina S. Painter of Strata Commercial of Frisco appeared in person and David Recht of DHR Engineering of Irving joined the meeting to share plans by video conference.
Now under contract on 192 acres, Spaulding said plans call for Phase 1 of the project to include 182 single family lots to be offered within a year with the rest of the development to come after a new Jefferson Road thoroughfare is constructed, which would require a roughly $7 million investment by the city and the cooperation of Texas Department of Transportation for the rerouting of Old Jefferson Road/FM 1507 from SW Loop 286 to S. Church Street.
“In order to stick with this master site plan, we need to know that the city is interested in pursuing this project,” Spaulding said. “Otherwise, we’ll have to stick with this first phase.”
Council and zoning members grilled potential investors about credentials.
When questioned about previous experience with developments, Spaulding said this would be his first major project but that others on the team have vast experience.
“I personally have not had a project of this size, but David (Recht) has done four or five of these type planned developments,” Spaulding said before Painter added that she has worked on similar projects in the Dallas area.
“I think Nathan’s done a really good job,” Painter said. “He’s smart enough to surround himself with experience. I’ve been coming to Paris for two years now, and I think you have a lot of opportunities here.”
After doing some basic “cowboy” calculation on the potential property taxes on 183 lots plus the added benefit of a school, park and commercial property if the thoroughfare becomes a reality, city council member Clayton Pilgrim commented:
“This, in my opinion, from a real estate perspective and being on the city council is a home run,’’ Pilgrim said.“They are not requesting any abatement or any cash from us, and that’s huge for the city and for the schools.”
After the meeting, Pilgrim said he had no vested interest in the project.
Both Spaulding and Painter clarified their need for the city to indicate support for the project to assist them in obtaining private funding for the project, support investors readily received by the end of the joint session.
“Just looking at this, I mean, it’s impressive,” said Planning and Zoning Chairman Chad Lindsey, who conducted the joint meeting. “This addresses a number of things that Paris needs - from new rooftops to the park and more commercial.”
“And just for the record,” city council member Mihir Pankaj said, “I think this will reflect that the City Council is actually wanting to work with investors.”
