The second season of 903 Sun Sets comes to a close Thursday as former “American Idol” contestant Ashlie Amber is scheduled to headline Paris’s free summer music series.
“There is kind of a story about Ashlie Amber,” said Lamar County Chamber of Commerce President Paul Allen. “I actually saw (her) last year when I took an Alaskan cruise.”
The chamber president said the Nashville-based country singer performed a Whitney Houston tribute show, titled “I Will Always Love You,” named after one of the pop singer’s most iconic hits.
Amber’s show grew to be one of the most popular acts on international waters, and she landed the first female residency onboard the Celebrity Cruises ship Celebrity Edge, according to the biography on her website.
“She’s got about two or three weeks in between her cruise ships that she does and she’s going to come to Paris,” Allen said. “Sounds amazing, just like Whitney Houston.”
Organized by Visit Paris, 903 Sun Sets takes place every Thursday in June, rain or shine, according to Allen.
Local cover band Common Ground is kicking off the night’s performances at 7 p.m. with its varied set of blues, rock and country cover songs.
“We are excited to be part of the 903 Sun Sets this year,” said guitarist and vocalist Gary Preston. “This has quickly become one of the biggest events in our community, and we appreciate the Chamber and their sponsors for supporting not only the major touring acts, but for recognizing the many talented local artists and bands. We are looking forward to it!”
Allen said choosing the band accented the former singing competition contestant.
“We decided to go with Common Ground, because Melissa Jones is the lead female singer and that just compliments what Amber does,” Allen said.
Like previous weeks, an assortment of vendors and food trucks will be set up along the streets surrounding the downtown plaza, including mainstays like Scholl Bros. Bar-B-Que and newcomers like local tea joint HTeaO.
Tickets are free; however, VIP passes can be purchased at the music series website. For more information, go to www.903sunsets.com.
Nic Huber is a staff writer for The Paris News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.