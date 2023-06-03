The Paris Public Library, part of it anyway, was anything but quiet Friday morning as music blared and children laughed during the kickoff of special summer performances aimed at getting children into the library.
Robb Holladay, whose magic, balloons and jokes, entertained the 91 children and 52 adults gathered in the library’s gallery for the show.
While the show was entertaining and had the children oohing, there were also messages of the importance of reading and being a good friend interspersed throughout the 45-minutes presentation.
“I love to see the kids laugh,” Holladay said. “But I really want to promote the libraries and reading in this world where everything is online and video games. I want them to know there is something special about reading a book.”
One of his stories involved the three little pigs. Most all the kids knew the story, but not the way Holladay told it.
“OK, this story starts out with one, two, three little pigs. Now, all summer they ate all the popcorn, all the food and the mother got tired,” he said.
“She said, ‘Look, I’m out of work. I can’t afford to buy you the stuff. It’s time for you all to get out and build your own house and cook your own food.” he said.
The little pigs took off.
“This little pig found a man that had a truckload of straw and when I say straw, I don’t mean a McDonald’s straw that you drink from,” he said.
Well, that little pig built his house out of straw.
And you know the rest of the story, the next pig builds it out of sticks and the third out of bricks.
Then the wolf comes along blowing the houses down until he comes to the brick one.
“I mean, I know the boy’s got an F5 Tornado inside,” he told the kids, but the brick house was too much for the wolf.
So, the wolf thought he was being smart by trying to go down the chimney, but the alert pigs started a fire in the fireplace. As Holladay was relating the story, he attached a red balloon to the balloon wolf showing that the wolf’s tale was afire and off he ran.
He told the youngsters there are two things that friends always say to one another.
“Number one is say ‘I’m sorry. I’m sorry. Thank you very much.’ See that’s a friend,” said. “And the next thing is try to make it better. Try to fix it.”
He told them some kids don’t know how to fix things and told the youngsters not to be like them.
“Sometimes kids don’t know how to be a friend. They push each other around and call each other names. They make fun of each other. That is called being a bully,” he said. “You know what being mean to other kids is? It is not funny is it? Because you wouldn’t want them to do it to you. So make sure that you never do it to anybody else.”
He told them to listen to adults, “because they are the ones that teach us how to be friends.”
He also introduced the audience to Meatball, his “possum” pal, who likes to tell knock, knock jokes.
“It was amazing,” said Ellie Cole, 7, who helped Holladay out with one of his routines. He asked her to reach into a bag and pull out a balloon, but not to pull out a pink one. And no matter how she tried to avoid the pink ones, she alway ended up pulling out a pink one.
“It was funny,” the Excel Christian Academy student said.
Mason Risinger, 5, also helped out in another of the gags.
“It was good,” Mason said.
“It’s an octopus, “ he said about the balloon animal he got for helping out with the routine. “It makes a squeaky noise.”
Children’s Librarian Tracy Clark arranged for Holladay’s appearance which was the first of six programs that will be held at the library that will be held over the summer.
“The show was fabulous and the kids were awesome,” she said, noting it was Holladay’s fifth time to perform in Paris at the library.
The next show featuring William Parker is scheduled for June 23.
