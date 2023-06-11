BW Bike lane map.jpg

Downtown Paris could soon be connected to the Trail de Paris via bicycle lanes if reimbursement is approved by the Texas Department of Transportation.

"This bike lane would be a crucial link from the Northeast Texas Trail to downtown, so the public support for this project was broad," said Todd Mittge, an engineer for the City of Paris.

