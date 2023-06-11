Downtown Paris could soon be connected to the Trail de Paris via bicycle lanes if reimbursement is approved by the Texas Department of Transportation.
"This bike lane would be a crucial link from the Northeast Texas Trail to downtown, so the public support for this project was broad," said Todd Mittge, an engineer for the City of Paris.
He said the city applied for TxDOT’s transportation alternative funds Monday, which reimburse entities for sponsored bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure projects using state funds.
The proposed project would provide five-foot bike lanes, northbound and southbound, along First Street Northwest, beginning at Hearne Avenue and continuing north to Kaufman Street, according to a proposed map design by Hayter Engineering.
The northbound lane would split at Sherman Street and head east to Main Street, turning north in front of the Paris Public Library to Kaufman Street, according to plans.
Mittge said the lanes would be five-foot wide and painted with a plastic substance thicker and more durable than regular road paint and would include vertical warning posts, similar to those already found throughout downtown.
"The project would provide a safe route for cyclists from the Northeast Texas Trail through Paris’s historic district to the heart of downtown," he said.
Mittge said the city received eight handwritten letters, three emails and 40 online submissions showing support for the potential bicycle lanes.
One local business owner voiced displeasure, concerned about one of the lanes being in front of their business.
"I did get a phone call Monday in opposition," Mittge said. "I told them I would do my best to alleviate the issue if we were selected for the project."
Mittge said he expected competition for the program's approval to be formidable as 304 unique entities; made up of cities, counties and other public organizations; applied for nearly two billion dollars in funding requests.
After the State of Texas whittled down applicants to a few projects, Mittge said the City of Paris made it through the first round.
"I expect competition to be tough, since there was $1.7 billion in original requests and $250 million in funds to award projects," he said.
The city's next step was to submit a more detailed application in the second step of the process, Mittge said.
