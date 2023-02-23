Special to The Paris News
BRENHAM, Texas — Allana Thompson and Skylar Barnes scored 14 points each on Wednesday as the Blinn College improved to 27-1 for the season and 14-0 in conference play in an 87-62 victory over Paris Junior College in a junior college women's basketball game.
Blinn's Lady Buccaneers, ranked No. 3 nationally, led 23-16 after the first quarter, 41-32 at the half, and 68-52 after three quarters.
The Lady Dragons — who had only five players to Blinn's 11 — fell to 3-11 in Region 14 play and 9-18 for the season.
Mikiya House led Paris with 19 points, followed by Ree Sommers with 17, Peyton Overton with 16, and Nykesha Sanders with 10. Mya Jones did not score.
All 11 Blinn players scored, with five in double figures. Hannah Humphrey had 12 points, Tiffany Tullis 11, and Crystal Smith 10.
There were 19 three-pointers in the game — 11 by Blinn and eight by Paris. Overton knocked down four 3's and Sommers three. Four different Lady Buccaneers had two 3-pointers.
Paris has two more games before the Region 14 tournament in Tyler on March 7-11. The Lady Dragons host Coastal Bend (0-12, 5-21) Saturday at 2 p.m. and go to Jacksonville (2-11, 11-14) a week from Saturday.
In other conference games Wednesday, Trinity Valley beat Panola 72-47, Tyler beat Angelina 72-66, and Kilgore beat Coastal Bend 105-64.
PARIS LADY DRAGONS (3-11, 9-18) -- Mikiya House 6-1 4-5 19, Nykesha Sanders 4-0 2-3 10, Ree Sommers 2-3 4-7 17, Mya Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Peyton Overton 2-4 0-2 16. TOTALS -- 14-8 10-17 62. FOULS -- 9. FOULED OUT -- None.
BLINN LADY BUCCANEERS (14-0, 27-1) -- Tiffany Tullis 3-1 2-2 11, Crystal Smith 2-2 0-0 10, Allana Thompson 5-0 4-6 14, Jasmyn Jackson 1-0 0-0 2, Amyria Walker 1-2 0-0 8, Makayla Patterson 3-1 0-0 9, Jakoriah Long 0-1 0-0 3, Desiree Rogers 1-0 0-0 2, Skylar Barnes 4-2 0-0 14, Tianna Mathis 1-0 0-0 2, Hannah Humphrey 3-2 0-0 12. TOTALS -- 24-11 6-8 87. FOULS -- 15. FOULED OUT -- None.
