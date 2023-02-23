BLOSSOM — The Blossom City Council created a code enforcement position after months of discussion and received an update on the installation of high-tech surveillance cameras when it met last week.
“I would ask the council to consider this,” City Secretary Stacy Prestridge said before the vote. “This is the optimal, I believe, solution to the code enforcement issues that we’re having.”
Prestridge later said she cannot fulfill all her current roles.
“My job gets harder every year,” she said. “More and more, you know, I’m putting out fires all day, and I just don’t have the capacity to do it in the way that I’ve always done it, which wasn’t working in the first place.”
City Attorney David Hamilton echoed Prestridge’s sentiments.
“One of the things that I understood from the City Council when you hired me was ya’ll wanted code enforcement,” said Hamilton. “I’ve only been around for one year now, and I’m frustrated with what’s going on here, and I’m the guy that’s supposed to do it.”
Hamilton said that out of everyone in the room, the city attorney would be the one taking cases to court, handling complaints and reviewing data.
After discussion from the council and agreement amongst the quorum, council members voted to create a part-time position.
The council ordered a general election for May 6 with four seats up for vote in addition to the reauthorization of a 1/4% sales tax for street maintenance.
Councilmembers also approved a $16,689 purchase for three backup sewer pumps from locally-owned City Electric Motor Services, among other bill payments.
Before action on agenda items, Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass issued an update on the installation of Flock Safety surveillance cameras throughout the city.
“I know it’s been a long time,” he told the council. “It takes a lot to get through with all of the procedural matters that we had to go through with (the Texas Department of Public Safety) and (the Texas Department of Transportation).”
Chief Deputy Tommy Moore, who Cass said was the point person in charge of the cameras, explained the procedures state agencies require and said the process has been slow due to other entities purchasing cameras.
“That process took quite a while, because these Flock cameras have caught on like wildfire,” he said. “That has slowed the process down some, because so many people are getting them.”
Moore told the council he gets daily emails from law enforcement agencies across the United States, who share camera data with Lamar County law enforcement officials.
“They’re just an amazing tool,” Cass said. “The amount of stolen cars that are coming through our county is unbelievable.”
Cass said the cameras have also helped apprehend wanted sex offenders and other people of interest.
After an inquiry from Mayor Jeff Stover, Cass said two cameras are scheduled for installation on Front Street and FM 196.
The council tabled several items, including price quotes for a maintenance truck and election judge appointments, until next month.
