BLOSSOM — The City of Blossom has hired a code enforcement officer and a municipal judge after months of discussions of what to do about continuing ordinance violations throughout the city. 

The Blossom City Council voted to hire former Lamar County Justice of the Peace and current Reno Municipal Judge Cindy Ruthart on Thursday, as she will now pull double duty to preside over both Blossom and Reno. 

