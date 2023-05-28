BLOSSOM — The City of Blossom has hired a code enforcement officer and a municipal judge after months of discussions of what to do about continuing ordinance violations throughout the city.
The Blossom City Council voted to hire former Lamar County Justice of the Peace and current Reno Municipal Judge Cindy Ruthart on Thursday, as she will now pull double duty to preside over both Blossom and Reno.
Her contract stipulates a two-year term at $200 per court session, City Secretary Stacy Prestridge confirmed Friday.
“We’re very excited to be pushing forward for the future of Blossom,” Mayor Jeff Stover said following adjournment. “We’ve waited a long time to get this done.”
The council began the meeting by swearing in its re-elected councilmembers Elizabeth May and Charlotte Burge.
Councilmember Crystal Carter was absent and will be sworn in next month during the June 15 regular meeting, according to Prestridge.
The secretary then gave updates on Blossom’s approximate $294,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds, which is going towards roof repair and other renovations at the fire department, civic center and library.
Former Councilmember Debra Burge was notably in attendance as her appointed term expired in May, with Prestridge commenting council members will appoint her replacement during the next regular meeting.
After Prestridge ended her reports, Councilmember Charlotte Burge told the council she’d like to see the city’s recently-purchased maintenance vehicle taken better care of.
“I just feel like we don’t take care of it,” she told the council. “We use the taxpayers money in honesty to buy things and to maintain things, so they can properly have equipment to work with, and I think we need to be good stewards to take care of it.”
She also recommended washing city vehicles regularly before asking how the city approves building permits.
The councilperson said she was blindsided by a resident about the construction of a 24-hour gym that she said she was unaware of.
Under current ordinances, approval for zoning requests falls before the council while Prestridge approves building permits, the secretary informed council members.
“To me, it makes us look like we’re just sitting over here, and we’re not really doing our responsibility to the citizens of our city when we don’t even know what’s being built,” the councilperson said.
May said she was also unaware of a Farmers Bank & Trust ATM being placed in the gym’s parking lot until she saw the announcement on social media.
“The way it exists now is the way the council made it at least 20 years ago,” the secretary said of procedures to obtain building permits, adding the matter was already on next month’s council agenda. “If you want it to be different moving forward, then that’s your opportunity to review it and have it be different.”
The council approved a sewer system for the newly annexed property in the 10 block of FM 196 before tabling the canvass of the May 6 election due to the information not being included in council member packets.
“The reauthorization of the 1/4% street sales tax was the only reason we had an election this year,” Prestridge said during the meeting, “and that was something like 34 votes for and four votes against.”
After approving bill payments, the council entered into its second executive session of the night to discuss hiring former Lamar County Constable Madaline Chance before reconvening to hire her as the city’s new code enforcement officer at an hourly rate of $20 per hour with a maximum of 25 hours per week.
One audience member erupted in applause before adjournment.
