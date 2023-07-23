City of Blossom

Blossom City Hall

BLOSSOM — Despite tabling or taking no action on most agenda items Monday, the City Council approved street repair projects for the upcoming fiscal year, prioritizing three heavily-trafficked city streets.

Council members agreed that Faucett Street, East Main Street and West North Street needed repair and authorized Public Works Director Jack Baker to seek bids from local construction companies to repair the roads.

