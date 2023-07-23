BLOSSOM — Despite tabling or taking no action on most agenda items Monday, the City Council approved street repair projects for the upcoming fiscal year, prioritizing three heavily-trafficked city streets.
Council members agreed that Faucett Street, East Main Street and West North Street needed repair and authorized Public Works Director Jack Baker to seek bids from local construction companies to repair the roads.
“There’s not a street in Blossom that’s not (in need of repair),” said Councilwoman Charlotte Burge. “Side street, whatever, and don’t forget poor old Division (Street). That’s our million-dollar street. We’ll never get that done.”
Stacy Prestridge, the city secretary, said the council will consider bids obtained by Baker at the Aug. 17 regular meeting.
Baker updated council members on the City’s ongoing street repairs along Maple and High streets.
“I know we’re getting closer to school, are we going to make it?” Burge asked Baker regarding the construction near Blossom Elementary School.
Baker replied that he didn’t know if work would be completed before teachers returned to classrooms but hoped to be done by the time children arrive Aug. 16.
“We’re pushing it as hard as we can,” he told Burge.
Mayor Jeff Stover told the board he had been working with the public works department to maintain city roads.
“We’ve all been out to fill potholes as quick as we could,” Stover told the council. “I was going to go out today and shovel a bunch of asphalt, but we ran out, so we’re waiting on the plant to make some more.”
Stover said he planned to help the public works department over the next few days before working at his day job.
During the monthly mayoral reports, Stover, who also serves as fire chief, said he’d like to see the bridge at the city park rebuilt.
“That old bridge out there is falling to pieces,” he said. “I’d like to have it redone and make it like something old-style that represents Blossom very well.
Stover said he hoped residents would take photos at the bridge for prom and other occasions.
The council tabled several items to allow the council members to research before voting on a decision, including regulations for tiny homes, lighting and signage for businesses, and council members took no action regarding septic pump maintenance on a private property.
Two separate bids to clear an alley and to purchase a flatbed trailer were approved, with Ray’s Tree Service and Centerpoint Trailer Sales awarded contracts.
The council established times for a city-wide garage sale, followed by a citywide cleanup one week later, with bulk item pick-up scheduled for Oct. 7, followed by a garage sale Oct. 12.
After failing to have a quorum at the council’s June 15 meeting, Prestridge stressed the importance of upcoming budget meetings.
“These next two months are very important for us,” she said.
Huber is a staff writer for The Paris News.
