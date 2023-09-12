BOGATA CITY COUNCIL.jpg

Bogata businessman Keith Perry, left, is sworn into office by Mayor Larry Hinsley after he was appointed Monday to the vacant seat of the Bogata City Council.

 Nic Huber

BOGATA — Following last month’s resignation of former councilwoman Miranda Mathews, the City Council appointed a downtown business owner to fill the seat she left vacant.

In a unanimous vote, the council appointed Pain Cave Fitness owner Keith Perry, 38, as its newest member, who took the oath of office and joined the council immediately following the vote.

Huber is a staff writer for The Paris News.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.