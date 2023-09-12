BOGATA — Following last month’s resignation of former councilwoman Miranda Mathews, the City Council appointed a downtown business owner to fill the seat she left vacant.
In a unanimous vote, the council appointed Pain Cave Fitness owner Keith Perry, 38, as its newest member, who took the oath of office and joined the council immediately following the vote.
He was the only Bogata resident to inquire about the position during last month’s City Council meeting.
Council members also voted to keep the city’s 2023-24 fiscal year tax rate the same at $0.499999 per $100 valuation.
Mayor Larry Hinsley proposed keeping last year’s tax rate due to rising costs and what he called “good revenue” coming into the city over the next fiscal year.
“I don’t think we need to impose any further taxes on the citizens at this point,” he said.
Council members voted to table potentially providing health insurance to city employees until the final preparations of the 2023-24 fiscal year budget.
Mayor Pro Tem Cecil “Tex” Loftin said he would not vote for health insurance plans until the city was sure it had the money in the budget.
“I’m not opposed in general to do this, but we have got to make sure we can pay for it,” he said before making a motion to table voting on insurance plans until next month.
The council also tabled potentially hiring a new city secretary, public works secretary and code enforcement officer until it holds the last two budget workshops Sept. 18 and Sept. 25.
Before Perry’s appointment, Pattonville resident Mauricio Arellano spoke to the council about opening a tire shop in the former Bogata Elementary School building.
“I bought the old school building here about a year-and-a-half ago, and I was just trying to decide what to do with it,” Arellano told the council. “But the other day, I was driving over here, and I thought about a used tire shop.”
He told the council he has also considered giving oil changes, selling batteries and other services depending on building renovations.
Mayor Hinsley said he would put the business proposal on next month’s agenda for possible approval.
Huber is a staff writer for The Paris News.
