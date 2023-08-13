City of Bogata Website

BOGATA — The City Council unanimously voted to take action against the owner of a dilapidated former gas station at 105 Texas Highway 37.

The council met and approved the measure Monday, which allows City Attorney David Hamilton to proceed with abating the property for violating city ordinances.

Huber is a staff writer for The Paris News.

