BOGATA — The City Council unanimously voted to take action against the owner of a dilapidated former gas station at 105 Texas Highway 37.
The council met and approved the measure Monday, which allows City Attorney David Hamilton to proceed with abating the property for violating city ordinances.
“We voted to authorize the attorney to start the process of abating this property out here,” Mayor Pro Tem Cecil “Tex” Loftin said of the former Bogata Food Mart building.
The property’s owner Muhammad Sultan had been contacted multiple times, Hamilton said, with little-to-no action taken in almost a year.
The city attorney spoke at length about the property and its decrepitude, telling council members they served an administrative role in handling the matter.
Tisha Miles, the city’s code enforcement officer, and police Chief Chris Bruton spoke to the council as witnesses.
Miles, who also works as a secretary for the public works department, confirmed that the building was in a dangerous condition, with wiring exposed and roof damage leaving the former gas station a public hazard.
She said buckets of paint and old grease remained inside the building, and raw meat left in freezers had burst through their containers, attracting various species of varmints.
“It’s a health and safety issue for the entire town in my opinion,” she told the council. “Especially with the being right next to the ballpark, where probably all of us have children who play ball there, it was a real danger.”
After months and months of unruly council meetings, order and stability are finally coming to the City Council, as the mayor passed around bullet points of the Texas Municipal League’s handbook for mayor and councilmembers.
“We’ve gotten to the point where we chase rabbits pretty regularly,” the mayor told council members, noting they should follow “Robert’s Rules of Order.” “We want to try to keep the meeting running forward and moving at some reasonable pace.”
First published in 1867 by U.S. Army officer Henry Martyn Robert, “Robert’s Rules of Order” is the most widely-used parliamentary procedure in the United States, according to Southern Illinois University.
“As much as we can, we want to try and follow these,” Hinsley said of the handbook’s rules.
The Council also set dates for upcoming budget workshops for the 2023-24 fiscal year and plans to meet Monday, Aug. 21, Aug. 28, Sept. 18 and Sept. 25 at City Hall, 128 N. Main St.
“These things are not mandatory, but we certainly suggest that all council members attempt to be at the workshop meeting because we got the ones that make the decision.
Hinsley then credited now-former councilwoman Miranda Mathews with making sense of the budget.
“It’s a lot easier than it has been over the last two years through the help of Miranda Mathews and others,” he said.
Huber is a staff writer for The Paris News.
