Travillion Chancey Lane.jpg

A Bogata man was charged with his fourth DWI last month after Paris police found the man hiding in a ditch following a wreck, according to court records.

Chancy Lane Travillion, 52, of Bogata, was held June 18 at Lamar County Jail on bonds totaling $11,000 for charges of driving while intoxicated, third or more, and duty on striking structure, fixture or highway landscaping, according to jail records.

