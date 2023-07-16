A Bogata man was charged with his fourth DWI last month after Paris police found the man hiding in a ditch following a wreck, according to court records.
Chancy Lane Travillion, 52, of Bogata, was held June 18 at Lamar County Jail on bonds totaling $11,000 for charges of driving while intoxicated, third or more, and duty on striking structure, fixture or highway landscaping, according to jail records.
Police received a dispatch at 2:16 a.m. June 17 to a motor vehicle wreck in the 3700 block of Clarksville Street, according to police records.
Paris firefighters arrived and told officers that they saw a white male lying in a ditch in the 3600 block of Clarksville Street, according to an affidavit.
The male, later identified as Travillion, was found lying in tall grass on the south side of the road, had “extremely slurred speech to the point of barely being able to understand him” and could not keep his balance, according to an affidavit.
Firefighters asked Travillion what he was doing, and he replied that he was trying to get away from the wreck, according to an affidavit, and admitted to wrecking his pick-up truck and being drunk.
He refused medical treatment and later told officers he had too much to drink, according to an affidavit.
An officer tried to get Travillion to perform a field sobriety test twice, and both times he declined, telling officers they just needed to take him to jail, according to an affidavit.
Initially transported to Paris Regional Health, formerly Paris Regional Medical Center, to have his blood drawn for evidence, Travillion was booked into Paris City Jail before his eventual transfer to county jail, according to an affidavit.
Due to Travillion’s intoxicated state, he was unable to complete the booking process into city jail, according to an affidavit.
While still under indictment from his third DWI charge, which occurred Nov. 12, 2022, according to court records, Travillion faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000 if convicted of his latest charges.
