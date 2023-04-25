Lamar County Jail

The Lamar County Jail 

 Submitted photo

The last man tried for a 2021 crime spree that left one man dead was sentenced to 99 years in prison Friday.

Xavier Jamall Booker, 26, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, was convicted by a Lamar County jury and sentenced to 99 years in prison by 6th District Court Judge Wes Tidwell for murder, aggravated assault and four counts of aggravated robbery, according to court records.

