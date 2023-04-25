The last man tried for a 2021 crime spree that left one man dead was sentenced to 99 years in prison Friday.
Xavier Jamall Booker, 26, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, was convicted by a Lamar County jury and sentenced to 99 years in prison by 6th District Court Judge Wes Tidwell for murder, aggravated assault and four counts of aggravated robbery, according to court records.
Booker and three men went on a crime spree in Paris in September 2021, committing aggravated robberies against four separate people and later killing a man after shooting into a vehicle, Assistant District Attorney Benjamin Kaminar said.
“The first robbery, Booker stole a gun from a Travon Bailey. Then after he took that gun, he held him up for the remainder of his property,” Kaminar said Monday.
Kaminar said Booker assisted in a robbery of two other people a couple of days before spearheading the final robbery of J’Quarius Wallace on Sept. 28, 2021.
Shortly after the robbery, the men returned to the area, and Davarrious Demone Brown, 28, of Paris, used Booker’s stolen gun to shoot at Wallace’s vehicle, according to court records.
“At that point, Booker and (Bailey) both arrived, started shooting up the car and killed Keith Mann in the process,” Kaminar said. “It seems like they didn’t know Mann was in the car and that Wallace was the actual target.”
Paris police were called at 10 p.m. Sept. 28, 2021, to the 900 block of East Booth Street and found Keith Joseph Mann Jr., 35, suffering from a single gunshot wound, according to police records.
Booker was arrested Jan. 3, 2022, and held on bonds totaling $425,000 for the charges, according to jail records. He was never released.
Bailey pled guilty to murder and four counts of aggravated robbery, among other charges, Dec. 6, 2022, and was sentenced to 50 years in prison, according to court records.
Booker pled not guilty, and his trial began April 19, according to court records.
Jurors heard from Booker’s four robbery victims, his co-defendants and a Lamar County Jail inmate who said Booker told details of the crimes, according to a press release.
A crime lab analyst showed evidence that the gun stolen from Bailey was used in the shooting. The gun was later found in Oklahoma City, where Booker was arrested days after the murder, according to a press release.
“The jury made the right decision to get Booker off the streets for as long as possible,” Kaminar said.
He will be eligible for parole consideration after serving 30 years, Kaminar said.
