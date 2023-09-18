On Sept. 7 at approximately 3:42 p.m. at the area of 100 block of Cope and 4400 block of Pine Mill in Northeast Paris, officers from the Paris PD responded to a skunk which was "acting strangely/and or sick". According to a press release from the Paris PD Chief Richard Salter, the skunk was captured and subsequently tested positive for rabies.
Residents are being advised to be vigilant and report stray dogs, cats and wild animals behaving strangely in the specified areas.
