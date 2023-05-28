County Commissioners begin budget hearings
Lamar County Commissioners’ Court is to begin budget hearings at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday with hearings scheduled throughout the week. Hearings are to be conducted in the Commissioners’ Courtroom on the first floor of the Lamar County Courthouse, 117 N. Main St.
A tentative schedule calls for the court to meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday and again at 9:30 a.m. Thursday with Wesley Seaton of the American Red Cross expected to appear on Tuesday along with Justices of the Peace Michael Woodson and Anson Amis.
Others scheduled Tuesday include Luke Luttrell with Adult Probation and Julia Trigg Crawford with Keep Paris Beautiful Make Lamar County Shine.
On Wednesday, the court is to hear budget requests from Bob Hundley with Lamar County Child Welfare, Richard Peace with Lamar County Soil and Conservation Service, Tax Assessor Haskell Maroney, Tricia Johnson with the Elections Office, Clint Hocutt with CASA for Kids, Keith Palmer with the East Texas Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse, County Attorney Gary Young and County Treasurer Camey Boyer.
Thursday’s schedule includes Darrell Bruce with Juvenile Probation, Kay McNeal with King’s Daughters, Derald Bulls with CitySquare Paris, District Clerk Shawntel Golden, John Delaney with Lakes Regional Mental Health and Shelly Braziel with Lamar County Human Resources Council.
