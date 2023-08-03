Can Can Follies fundraiser returns
The annual Can Can Follies fundraiser, which benefits first responders through the 100 Club of Lamar County, returns for two night’s worth of skits this weekend. Organizer Lisa Spann said the nights will include skits from former Paris Police Chief Karl Lewis and his band Rue 82, Paris Cloggers and others.
“All the faces of the community are getting together to support the 100 Club,” she said.
Barber shop offering free haircuts
Royal Barber Shop, 116 Bonham St., is expected to offer free haircuts for school-aged children from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The city’s oldest barber shop is advertising haircuts to children in prekindergarten to seniors in high school.
Area author to hold meet-and-greet
Author Reavis Z. Wortham, a contributor for The Paris News, plans to hold a meet-and-greet at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Paris Public Library, 326 S. Main St. The book signing is for his novel “Hard Country,” out now via Poisoned Pen Press.
Library to host back-to-school drive
The Listening and Learning Children’s Library, 165 Main St. in Deport, is expected to host the Eighth Annual Fill-a-Backpack school drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Free children’s haircuts will be available, according to advertisements.
In addition, the First Annual Cornhole Tournament begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at American Legion Post 199, 124 Monroe St.
Kayaking at the lake
Would-be kayakers will meet at the Lone Pine Kayak launch site Aug. 19 at the Doctor’s Creek section of the lake for a kayaking lesson from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registration required if borrowing one of the lake’s kayaks. Attendees will learn to kayak, then go for an instructor led paddle around the cove. Children under 10 years old must be with an adult in kayak. Life jackets will be provided and must be worn by all participants. Ask about available kayaks to use when registering. Contact Alicia O’Connor at alicia.o’connor@tpwd.texas.gov or call (903) 395-3100 to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.