City of Paris announces holiday trash schedule
The city of Paris has announced its trash collection schedule for the upcoming Memorial Day Holiday on Monday.
The trash collection schedule by the City of Paris will be temporarily changed as follows:
If your regular scheduled day is Monday, your trash will be collected Tuesday.
If your regular scheduled day is Tuesday, your trash will be collected Wednesday.
If your regular scheduled day is Wednesday, your trash will be collected Thursday.
If your regular scheduled day is Thursday, your trash will be collected June 2.
These changes are only for the week of May 29 to June 2. City of Paris trash pickup services will return to the normal schedule beginning the week of June 5.
Bulk items will be collected on the normal pick up day for this week only. Residents are asked to have bulk items set out with the trash no later than 7:30 a.m.
The city’s compost site will be open on Saturday, and will be closed Monday.
