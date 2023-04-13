Local Aggies meet to hold annual Aggie Muster
The Lamar County A&M Club will host an annual Aggie Muster on April 21 at Paris Golf & Country Club, 5335 FR 195, at 6 p.m.
The Aggie Muster is an Aggie tradition conducted worldwide on April 21 each year to celebrate the lives of deceased Aggies from the previous year. All Aggies gather in groups of individuals or clubs as a whole out of honor and respect.
The Muster dates back to 1883, on the A&M campus and evolved during the World Wars, when servicemen, graduates of the school all around the world met where they were, and the tradition continues to the present. At local ceremonies, the names of those from that area who have died in the past year are read aloud and another Aggie present answers “here,” to show the deceased is present in spirit. A candle is then lit.
For more information, call 903-517-8178.
Paris trash-off
scheduled for Saturday
Paris residents looking to keep their city clean of litter have another opportunity this weekend as part of the Keep Paris Beautiful/Make Lamar County Shine annual trash-off.
Over 125 volunteers have signed up for the cleanup, according to Julia Trigg Crawford, the chairperson for Keep Paris Beautiful.
The effort is part of the statewide Don’t Mess With Texas litter prevention campaign and Keep America Beautiful’s Great American Cleanup program, the chairperson said.
The trash-off begins at 8 a.m. at Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Dr., and will begin with a pep rally introducing the teams and sponsors, Crawford said in an earlier report.
In the event of inclement weather Saturday, the event will be rescheduled for April 29, Crawford noted.
Those looking to volunteer can contact Crawford at redarcfarm@gmail.com or Assistant City Manager Robert Vine at 903-784-9216 or rvine@paristexas.gov, according to a news release.
Nic Huber
Oak Ridge Boys to perform at veterans memorial fundraiser
The Red River Valley Veterans Memorial Foundation has announced the Oak Ridge Boys as the headlining performance once again at the nonprofit organization’s Burgers, Beverages & Music Concert annual fundraiser.
Slated for Oct. 7, local country band Stacy Musgrove & the Stoney Creek Band and Texas bluegrass entertainers Kristyn Harris and Hailey Sandoz are also returning as opening acts, according to Outhouse Tickets.
Last year’s fundraising Oak Ridge Boys concert saw nearly 1,600 people sit at tables and lawn chairs to witness what the foundation’s website called one of the last chances to see the Oaks in concert.
An advertisement stated that gates open at 5 p.m. Oct. 7 and music begins at 6 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now at www.outhousetickets.com.
Nic Huber
