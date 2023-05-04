Wellness Day set at Walmart on Saturday
Walmart will hold a Wellness Day on Saturday from 10 a.m., to 2 p.m.
During this health fair, customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings as well as affordable immunizations like COVID-19, flu, RSV, tetanus, shingles, hepatitis, HPV and more.
Additionally, in-store giveaways and demos of nutrition, lifestyle and wellness products will be available.
Walmart-Paris is at 3855 Lamar Ave.
Special to The Paris News
Homeschool Day slated at the Maxey House
Homeschool families and groups from across north Texas are invited to Homeschool Day at the Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site in Paris on May 17. From 10 a.m., to 3 p.m., homeschool students, teachers and parents can enjoy educational programs from local organizations, games and more.
Admission to the event is only $1 for each person, which includes access to all activities and presentations. Presenters include Cooper Lake State Park, Lamar County Master Gardeners, Paris Garden Study Club, Lamar County 4-H and Paris Public Library. Reservations are required and can be made on the Maxey House website or Facebook page. Call 903-785-5716 for more information.
The Sam Bell Maxey House is at 812 South Church St. in Paris.
Special to The Paris News
Paris police warn residents of dead animal found with rabies
The Paris Police Department is cautioning residents after its animal control unit recovered a skunk that later tested positive for rabies.
The animal was observed in the area of 38th Street Southeast and Morningside Drive and was later found dead April 20, according to a news release.
Tissue samples were mailed to the Texas Department of Health, according to police, and the state agency indicated a positive rabies test Friday.
“Please be aware of this situation and do not approach any animals that appear to be ill or acting in a strange manner,” a police official wrote on Facebook.
The department is advising pet owners to keep their animals up-to-date on all vaccinations, including rabies, parvovirus and distemper.
