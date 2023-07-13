Mobile Health Clinic planned for July 27
Paris Care Clinic and Pediatric Clinic of Paris will host a Mobile Health Clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the parking lot of the Home Depot, 3120 NE Loop 286.
The clinic will offer free health screenings and outreach and free STI testing and education, along with giveaways.
For more information on this mobile health clinic, call 903-501-1747 or visit specialhealth.org.
Paris Police plan free community event
The Paris Police Department will host a free community event, Unity With the Community, from 10 a.m., to 2 p.m., at 2910 Clarksville St. on July 22.
This event will featuring free games with prizes to win, hamburgers and hot dogs, face painting, a bounce house and snow cones.
Special guests are Paris Fire Department, Paris EMS, the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, Paris SWAT Team and Air Evac.
The event is sponsored by Steamers, Whataburger, Blow It Up Inflatables, Yulanda Reeves, Hillbilly Bounce House, Lewis Meat Market, DJ Tree Top Music, Paris PD Community Outreach and Signature Care Emergency Center.
