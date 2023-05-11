Plaza Art Gallery to host new member show
The Plaza Art Gallery is expected to host a special show for its newest members from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at its gallery downtown, 8 W. Plaza.
Dubbed an artful evening, the showcase celebrates members Kyle Jordan and Joanne Meeks and their respective works, according to an advertisement.
The art show is free, and refreshments and wine will be served to those older than 21 years of age.
Inaugural Lamar County Police Memorial Walk is Saturday
Lamar County Adopt-a-Cop is expected to host the first Lamar County Police Memorial Walk at 9 a.m. Saturday at Reno Kiwanis Park, 6810 Pine Mill Road in Reno.
Participants will walk one and a ½ miles around the park’s track in honor of fallen Paris law enforcement officers David Roberts, Jeff Nichols and Chris Widner.
Downtown tours and historical marker unveiling Saturday
The Paris Main Street Project is expected to offer downtown tours with local property owners Saturday to attract new businesses.
Attendees can see construction progress and hear testimonials from owners, in addition to witnessing the unveiling of a historical marker planned at the R.F. Scott Building, 1 Lamar Avenue, marking the first Coca-Cola soft drink served in Texas.
Free Coke floats will be offered at the Plaza at noon in partnership with the Lamar County Historic Commission and the Coca-Cola Company, with the dedication beginning at 12:30 p.m.
Attendees will also learn about M.P. Alexander, a Memphis pharmacist who later owned a Paris bookstore and was an original owner of Coca-Cola, according to the ParisTexas.gov website.
