Blossom to pick up bulky
items for disposal Saturday
The city of Blossom will offer its quarterly bulky item curbside pickup on Saturday to residents of the city. This service is in addition to the residential polycart pickup each Friday and is included in the month trash pickup fee.
Bulky items should be placed curbside and shall be limited to 3 large items: I.e., one water heater, one couch and/or one bundle of limbs, tied together and no more than 4 feet in length. Construction debris, tires or refrigerated items without discharge certificates will not be picked up.
Call 903-982-5900 for more information.
Easter egg hunt, cookout set for Saturday
Paris Police Community Outreach and community organizer Yolanda Reeves will sponsor an Easter Egg Hunt and Cookout from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Leon Williams Park, corner of 7th St, NW and Henderson Street.
The community is invited to enjoy the egg hunt, food and refreshments, snow cones, pictures with the Easter Bunny and fun and games for young and old.
For more information, call Paris Police Community Coordinator Kimmie Snowton at 903-783-4746
Easter activities set
at the Maxey House
The Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site will hold an “Easter Egg Scramble at the Maxey House” on Saturday, April 8th at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Visitors will have the opportunity to participate in an egg hunt, or “scramble,” on the grounds followed by crafts such as color egg wreaths and the classic Victorian optical illusion toy, thaumatropes. Yard games will also be available for play throughout the event. Site staff advise that visitors arrive early for the egg hunt.
“This Easter event is one we look forward to every year at the Maxey House. Not only is it exciting to see the children dash to get as many eggs as possible, but this event also has historical significance.” said Elana Barton, site educator. “Lala Long used to have Easter activities for neighborhood children on the grounds. In our collection, we have a picture of the neighborhood children in their Easter best with their baskets after one of Lala’s Easter egg hunts. ‘Easter Egg Scramble at the Maxey House’ is a fun way to continue one of Lala’s traditions while inviting the community out to have fun on the grounds.”
