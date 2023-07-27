City of Bogata asks residents to mow grass
Mayor Larry Hinsley issued a public notice Wednesday encouraging residents to mow their yards and other properties before burn bans are issued.
“Please be aware of the potential fire danger that is becoming more prevalent across the State,” he wrote in the public notice. “Our area is in pretty good shape currently, but the extended heat and lack of rain is beginning to affect many counties in the State.”
Hinsley encouraged residents to pay attention to vegetative growth to avoid hazards under the dry weather conditions.
“It would be a good thing to mow and maintain these properties before we arrive at a need to order Burn Bans. Even taking precautions now is advised,” the mayor wrote. “Little or no rain is in the forecast for the foreseeable future. So, addressing problem areas would help lessen the chance of a local disaster.”
The notice comes just one day after hay bales caught fire on a flatbed trailer alongside U.S. Highway 82 in Lamar County.
Faught Volunteer Fire Chief Rick Browning said multiple agencies responded to the fire Tuesday, with Faught Volunteer Fire Department assisting by furnishing 21,000 gallons of water to combat the blaze.
“It’s going to probably take some matter of days before they finally quit smoking,” Browning said Wednesday. “It was a full 18-wheeler load of hay.”
Reno VFD and East Post Oak VFD did not respond for comment by press time.
