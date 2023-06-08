PJC Administration Building closed Friday
Electrical work will cause the Paris Junior College administration building to be without power on Friday, so the building will be closed. All other buildings will be open as normal.
Those needing to do business in-person with the Admissions and Records Office, Business Office or Human Resources will find them temporarily in the Rheudasil Learning Center (library).
Those offices may be reached by the contacts listed below, or the main PJC number at 903-785-7661: Business Office: 903-782-0232 or businessoffice@parisjc.edu; Admissions and Records Office: 903-782-0425 or apply@parisjc.edu (admissions) or 903-782-0309 or records@parisjc.edu (transcripts); Human Resources: 903-782-0483 or humanresources@parisjc.edu.
The Administration Building returns to normal operations on Monday.
American Legion Post 30 to hold raffle fundraiser
Brown/Guest American Legion Post No. 30, Paris, Texas, is now offering tickets for three raffles planned as part of the group’s annual fundraising efforts.
A raffle for one of six $100 Walmart gift cards are now available for purchase from any member of the Paris chapter of the American Legion. Drawing for this raffle is to be held Oct. 21. All winning tickets will be returned to the pot and can be drawn again. Tickets are $5 each.
A raffle for an Xbox Series X and a Playstation5 God of War is set for Oct. 21. The winning ticket will be returned to the pot and can be drawn again. Tickets are $5 each.
A raffle for a Remington 870 Express 12-gauge shotgun, a Ruger American .308 rifle with scope and a $350 Atwoods Gift Card will be held on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Winning tickets will be returned to the pot and can be drawn again. Tickets are $5 each.
“We use the proceeds from these raffles to support local Veterans and Youth of Lamar County,” said Commander Bill Townsend, “In the past we have given away four $500 scholarships, assisted local veterans in need with grants for over $1,600 to help them through hard times, over $1,000 awarded to local Scouts that have received their Eagle Scout rank and $1,000 to help support local Boys and Girl Scouts. This year we are sending a local high school student to Boys State in Austin to learn and participate in how government works.”
For more information on these events and on this organization, email brownguestpost30@gmail.com.
City issues report on drinking water quality
The city of Paris recently mailed out its annual Drinking Water Quality Report for Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022. Copies of the report should be delivered to addresses throughout the city.
City officials reported that the city’s water system has been rated as “superior” by the state water quality commission and assures the residents that the drinking water is safe.
The report provides detail on the quality of surface water sourced from Lake Crook and Lake Pari Mayse, both located in Lamar County and both used to provide drinking water to residents of the city of Paris.
The report details the level of contaminants such as Coliform bacteria, lead and copper, and radioactive contaminants, as well as others and includes information on inorganic contaminants and synthetic organics such as pesticides and herbicides and disinfectant residuals produced during the water filtration process. It also relates the level of turbidity of the water. Turbidity is the measurement of the cloudiness of water caused by suspended particles. This measurement is an indicator of overall water quality and the effectiveness of the filtration process.
According to the report no violations were found during testing other than in the turbidity count, which is attributed to soil runoff in the lakes named above.
If you do not receive a copy of this report or have questions about the report contact Kendra Fortner, the city’s environmental services supervisor at 903-784-2464. To see the complete report, visit tceq.texas.gov/gis/swaview.
Paris Community Theatre to host summer musical camp for children
Registration is now open for Paris Community Theatre’s summer musical theater camp, slated for July 17 to 21.
The musical theater workshop focuses on the music and dance of PCT’s upcoming Christmas show, “A Christmas Story, The Musical,” slated for the holiday season later this year.
Cost of the workshop is $110 per student and the goal is to introduce students to the rehearsal process of producing a musical as well as to prepare children for auditions.
“A Christmas Story, the Musical” is a live stage version of the popular perennial holiday film about a nine-year-old boy’s schemes to convince his parents to get him an “Official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle” for Christmas. It features all original musical numbers and show-stopping choreography. The cast is large and expandable and includes a number of children..
Visit pctonstage.com to register online, or call 903-784-0259 or email office@pctonstage.co. for more information.
Fish fry and auction benefiting Little League team Saturday
Drake’s Party Barn, 6090 U.S. Highway 271 in Powderly, is expected to host a fish fry and silent auction Saturday for the Paris All-Stars 8U Little League baseball team.
The team is working towards the 14th Annual National Championship Sports DFW World Series on June 16 through June 21, where 42 registered eight-and-under baseball teams are slated to compete.
The fish fry and silent auction is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, with delivery preorder for pickup available.
Alley Cats Dueling Pianos show returns Saturday to Tower City Comedy
Alley Cats Dueling Pianos Show, featuring pianists Rohn Bailey and Karl Berkebile, return Saturday following a previous sold-out performance at Tower City Comedy, 12 First St. NE.
An advertisement states the performance will be a night of comedy, sing-a-longs and fun.
Showtime begins at 9 p.m. with limited seating. Tickets are available in advance at https://www.prekindle.com/event/76717-paris-texas-dueling-pianos-return-paris.
