Country singer Wade Bowen
to perform Saturday at Love CC
Texas country singer-songwriter Wade Bowen is expected to take the stage to perform Saturday at Love Civic Center.
Bowen is being brought to the city as part of Visit Paris, a collaboration between the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce’s Visitors and Convention Council and others.
His latest album, “Somewhere Between the Secret and the Truth,” was released last year and features appearances by country icon Vince Gill and Grammy-nominated songwriter Lori McKenna.
Local country radio stations K95.5 and KOYN 93.9 are the concert’s key supporters, according to ticket information.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Saturday, with local favorite Red Stone Revival kicking things off at 7 p.m. inside the Love Civic Center, 2025 South Collegiate Drive.
