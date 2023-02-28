Kiwanis Club to host Pancake Days Saturday
The Kiwanis Club of Paris is hosting its 68th annual Pancake Days fundraiser from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Community Exhibits Building at the Lamar County Fairground, 570 E. Center St.
In addition to all-you-can-eat pancakes, Board Member Allan Hubbard said sausage will also be served, along with multiple beverage options.
Hubbard said he expects to serve around 11,000 people during the two-day fundraiser.
Tickets are $6 in advance and $7 at the door, according to an advertisement.
The local service club was first chartered on March 16, 1945, and began hosting its annual pancake fundraiser in 1953, according to its website.
Olive Paris to host Taste of Asia cooking class
Local boutique Olive Paris is hosting a Taste of Asia cooking class at 7 p.m. Thursday at its storefront, 115 S. Main St.
Co-owner Daryl Felsberg said Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef Michelle Rubright will host a limited-seated class of approximately 30 attendees in the delicacies of Thai, Vietnamese, Chinese, Japanese and other Asian cuisines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.