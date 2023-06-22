Humane Association
to offer pet clinic
The Lamar County Humane Association is sponsoring a Snip Clinic for pet vaccinations and spay/neuter vouchers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday inside the Coliseum at the Lamar County Fairgrounds, 570 E. Center St. in Paris.
Spay/neuter vouchers, available for $30, are limited to two per household and to Lamar County residents only. Proof of residency is required. Pet owners are urged to call a local veterinarian to verify participation prior to SNIP voucher purchase, according to information provided by the association. Veterinarians may require proof of a rabies vaccine to redeem a voucher.
Vaccines available to all include the following: Rabies, $7; Sway/7 way, $17; FVRCP, $17; FVRCP + Leukemia, $27; Bordetella, $17; Dewormer, $5; and Rabies tag, $2.
Mary Madewell
United Way launches
fan drive for needy
With the official first day of summer on Wednesday and excessive heat warnings in place, the United Way of Lamar County and CitySquare Paris have launched a box fan drive.
Residents are encouraged to drop off box fans at the United Way office, 2340 Lamar Ave.; CitySquare Paris, 2515 Bonham St.; or East Texas Broadcasting, 2810 Pine Mill Rd. from now until July 15.
“All donated fans will be given to those in need, no documents required,” United Way Executive Director Jenny Wilson said.
Staff reports
Cooling station open
at Horizon House
In an effort to keep those in need of a cool place during the hot summer months, Horizon House, 450 4th SW St., is offering a cooling station from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“Horizon House is committed to helping everyone stay cool this summer, and our cooling station is just one way we achieve that,” said Shelly Braziel, executive director of the Lamar County Human Resources Council. “The cooling station is open to everyone, no eligibility checks required, with plenty of seating, a refrigerator, sink, and microwave. Snacks and water are provided five days a week, but you’re welcome to bring your own if you just need a place to cool down. Need a weekend cool down? Call us at 903-783-0353.
Braziel issued a call for those who might wish to help keep the cooling station stocked.
“You can drop off water or snacks Monday through Friday,” Braziel said. “You can also make a donation on our website hrctexas.org, use the QR code on our Facebook page,Human Resources Council, or mail checks to P.O. Box 714, Paris, Tx 75461.”
Staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.