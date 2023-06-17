Food Preservation/Canning class planned
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and Texas Farm Bureau will sponsor a Food Preservation/Canning Class at 7 p.m., June 29, to be held at the Lamar Electric Cooperative building, 5225 U.S. Highway 82 in Blossom.
All residents of Lamar and Red River counties are welcome.
Guest speaker is to be Dr. Jenna Anding, TAMU AgriLife Food & Nutrition specialist, and topics will include canning and preserving.
Choctaw Casino slates Fourth of July events
The sky above Grant, Oklahoma will light up July 3 with fireworks, compliments of the Choctaw Nation as it celebrates Independence Day.
A fireworks show will begin at dusk July 3 at the Choctaw Casino-Grant, 1516 U.S. Highway 271, Grant, Oklahoma. Parking is first come-first served, so early arrival is advised. Radio station K95.5 will broadcast live during the show.
Beginning July 1, the Cove Bar and River Bar & Grill will offer drink specials. The Chop House will offer dining.
For those arriving for a weekend stay, the casino will offer its final edition of Freedom Fridays, on June 30, with a chance to win $5,000 and the All-American Giveaway of up to $20,000 on Saturday and Sunday.
RRV Amateur Ham Radio Club plans field day
The Red River Valley Amatuer Radio Club will conduct a 24-hour demonstration of emergency communication preparedness during a field exercise set for June 24 to 25, at the pavilion near Love Civic Center, 2025 S Collegiate Dr., in Paris.
On the morning of June 24, club members plan to set up equipment and begin operations at 1 p.m. The exercise is to end at 1 p.m., Sunday. This drill is an American Radio Relay League Field Day operation and is an annual event which connects ham radio operators locally, regionally, statewide and nationally.
The public is invited to attend and participate. Nonlicensed people may operate ham radio equipment while being monitored and supervised by a licensed ham radio operator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.