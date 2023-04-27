Choctaw Nation tops blood drive challenge
The Annual Tribal Blood Drive Challenge ended in a successful amount of donations given through drives held by four tribes across Oklahoma. The Choctaw Nation had the most participation ever, resulting in giving a winning amount of donations during the event. The Chickasaws join the Choctaw Nation in first place with both tribes achieving 103% over their expected participation. This annual challenge benefits the Oklahoma Blood Institute, which received enough blood in this challenge to save 8,622 lives.
The Choctaw Nation hosted blood drives across the reservation from August 2022 to January 2023, offering tribal members, associates and others the opportunity to give blood. These drives resulted in more than 1,500 volunteers donating blood.
“I thank you all from the bottom of my heart,” says Gary Batton, Chief of the Choctaw Nation. “Even though the next Tribal Blood Drive Challenge doesn’t start until August, you can continue to give blood by visiting either the Choctaw Nation events page or OBI’s website.”
Seed and plant swap set at Paris Public Library
The Paris Public Library, 326 S. Main St., will hold a seed & plant swap during the week of May 1-6 at the library.
Seed savers and gardeners may bring extra seeds, starts, bulbs, divisions, house plants and any other plants to the library so others may browse the selection to add to their gardens.
Items may be dropped off starting Friday, but the exchange will not start until 9 a.m. Monday.
The Library’s Summer Reading Bash is set to take place June 3 from 10 a.m., to 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.