Getting Ready

Home Depot to host blood drive

Home Depot to host community blood drive

The Home Deport, 3120 NE Loop 286, in Paris will host a blood drive Saturday from 9 a.m., to 1 p.m., in the parking lot in side the Carter BloodCare bus.

