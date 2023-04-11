Home Depot to host community blood drive
The Home Deport, 3120 NE Loop 286, in Paris will host a blood drive Saturday from 9 a.m., to 1 p.m., in the parking lot in side the Carter BloodCare bus.
All blood types are needed, but O negative blood is currently at critical levels. This means less than one day’s supply is available to help patients who need transfusions due to vehicle accidents, surgeries, cancer treatments, difficulties during childbirth and age-related health issues.
O negative is in high demand because it is the universal blood type and can be used to treat any patient, regardless of their individual blood type. O negative is also the only blood type used to treat premature babies.
City of Blossom to stage citywide trash cleanup
The City of Blossom will hold a citywide trash cleanup Thursday through Saturday.
During this time, residents of the City of Blossom may deliver large or accumulations of small trash items for disposal to the city yard, 304 S. Bois d’Arc St., where the city’s trash contractor will provide thirty yard roll-off containers for this purpose. Hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 4:30p.m., each day.
The city will not accept brush, commercial trash, construction debris or kitchen garbage. In accordance with Texas Commission on Environmental Quality guidelines and restrictions, other items not accepted are tires, batteries, hazardous chemicals or refrigerated items without a discharge certificate.
This service is provided semiannually in a joint effort between the City of Blossom and Sanitation Solutions and is for disposal of residential trash items by residents who have an active water account with the city.
For additional information, contact Blossom City Hall at 903-982-5900.
