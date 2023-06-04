P&Z to consider historic district expansion
A public hearing for a proposed expansion of the City of Paris Historic District is on the agenda for consideration by the Paris Planning & Zoning commission at a 5:30 p.m. meeting Monday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
The proposed Historic District Overlay includes 21 acres to include the 500-900 blocks of Pine Bluff Street, the 300-600 blocks of Fitzhugh Avenue, the south side of the 600-700 blocks of E. Cherry Street, the east side of the 300 block of 6th Street NE, the 300 block of 8th Street NE and 803, 925 and 936 E. Booth Street.
Public hearings also are scheduled for zoning change requests at 2801 E. Price St. and 3500 Clarksville St. Plat approval requests include those in the 200 block of 36th St. NE, 831 5th St. SE, 448 10th St. NE, 1809 E. Cherry St., 1257 E. Sherman St. and 70 30th St. NW
Commissioners continue budget hearings
Lamar County Commissioners’ Court is to continue budget hearings at 9 a.m. Monday when the court meets at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
Those scheduled to appear include Laura Graves with the Agrilife Extension Agency, Brittney Johnson with Childrens Advocacy Center, Gina Prestridge, Paris/Lamar County Health District, Joel Witherspoon, Lamar County Information Technology Department, Kerry Washington, Maintenance/Custodial Department; Quincy Blount, Emergency Management, and Austin Bush, representing the Lamar County volunteer fire departments.
Welcome to the discussion.
