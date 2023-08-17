City Council to discuss employment status and personnel issues
BOGATA – The Bogata City Council is expected to discuss and consider action on the employment status of City Secretary Jennifer Boyd and hear a personnel grievance from police Chief Chris Bruton when it meets for a special meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Bogata Community Center, 201 N.W. Second St. in Bogata.
