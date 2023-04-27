Clarksville
City Council to hold public hearing
Members of the City Council will open for a public hearing to hear comments and then possibly pass a resolution establishing a PACE program and entering into an agreement with the Texas PACE authority to administer the program.
The hearing is in City Hall, 800 West Main St., and begins at noon.
The council heard a presentation on the program at the April 11 meeting from the group’s president.
The Property Assessed Clean Energy is a program that is set up to provide low-cost, long-term financing for water and energy efficiency and conservation improvements to commercial and industrial properties. In 2013, the Legislature passed Senate Bill 385 (83R) allowing municipalities and counties to work with commercial lenders and property owners to pursue improvements using property assessments as a secure repayment mechanism.
For more information on the program, to to https://comptroller.texas.gov/programs/seco/funding/pace.php.
David Money
Paris City Council approves incentive
Paris City Council approved a performance agreement between Paris Economic Development Corp and Ametsa Packaging, amended an engineering fee schedule ordinance and deleted the residency requirement for serving on the Building Board of Appeals at a Monday night meeting.
Engineering fee action corrected an ordinance that required a 3% fee on a total project cost rather than on the public improvement portion of a project with a minimum $100 for review of projects.
The council also removed a residency requirement for members of the Building Boards of Appeals, which requires members with specific qualifications. Because it is difficult to fill required positions with residents within the city limits who meet the qualifications and to eliminate conflicts of interests, staff recommended and council approved the elimination of the residency requirement.
After an executive session to discuss business prospects known by project names Clydesdale and Project Star Port, the council approved the performance agreement between PEDC and Ametsa Packaging after earlier approving a tax abatement for the manufacturing firm locating in the former JSkinner Bakery facility on NW Loop 286.
In other action, the council recognized Paris News reporter Mary Madewell for her efforts in the coverage of Paris City Council and Paris Economic Development Corp.
Staff Report
