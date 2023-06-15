PEDC to receive audit report
Paris Economic Development Corp. is to receive an outside audit report by McClanahan and Holmes and discuss the 2023-2024 draft budget when directors meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Depot Community Room, 1125 Bonham St.
Executive Director Maureen Hammon is to give the board an update on the PEDC Plan of Work and an Economic Development Administration grant for the Northwest Industrial Park as well as updates on LionsHead Specialty Tire & Wheel, Ametsa Packaging and Universal Fabricating.
Directors are expected to go into closed session to discuss economic development negotiations with s prospect known by the code name Project Clydesdale. The board also expects to discuss the purchase, exchange, lease or value of real property.
Council to canvass votes, swear in council members
The Blossom City Council is expected to finally canvass votes, swear in an elected council member and fill a council vacancy when it meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Blossom City Hall, 1240 W. Front St. in Blossom.
The council is also expected to consider building permit application procedures, lighting and signage regulations and septic tank maintenance on a private property within city limits.
Several resolutions are expected to be considered, including designating an official newspaper, a new meeting time and date and a banking signature authority before the council considers creating a personnel committee and a hazardous lot committee.
Before adjourning, the council is expected to enter into executive session to discuss city policies and procedures before returning into public session to consider action on the discussions.
