Lamar County Commissioners to approve flyers
Lamar County Commissioners’ Court is expected to approve the placement of flyers in the courthouse regarding a Foster Family Information fair and a town hall meeting regarding the privatization of child welfare when the court meets at 9 a.m. Monday at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
The Foster Family Information Fair is scheduled from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturday at Love Civic Center and later that day a town hall meeting to discuss the privatization of child welfare and community based care is set for 5 to 6:30 p.m., also at the civic center.
Commissioners are to meet in executive session to consider an economic incentive for an unnamed business prospect brought to them by Paris Economic Development Corp executive director Maureen Hammond.
Among other agenda items, the court is expected to accept a $120,000 donation for the purchase of four outdoor weather warning systems, appoint Don Biard to serve on the new Northeast Health Care Provider Participation District, make appointments to the Lamar County Historical Commission and approve a contract for consulting work regarding preparation of abatement agreements, development incentives and related negotiations.
Paris may eliminate EMS chief position
Upon the recommendation of Paris City Manager Grayson Path, the City Council may eliminate the EMS Chief position and assign the EMS Department to the Fire Chief when the council meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
Other agenda items include the removal of a member of the Paris Housing Authority for meeting absences and the appointment of a replacement by the mayor; a discussion about a new priority list for the demolition of dilapidated structures; a discussion about the possible need for a residential landscaping ordinance and a discussion and possible action to change the boundaries of the city’s Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone and make appoints to its board.
The Council also is expected to revamp the ordinance that creates Market Square and the Farmers and Artisan Market to accommodate recent additions.
Red River Commission Court
The Red River County commissioners plan to discuss approving updates to the standard required for plats to be acceptable for filing with the county and appointing members to the Red River Historical Commission along with other items when they meet Monday in the County Annex Building, 200 North Walnut.
