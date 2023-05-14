PEDC adds a prospect
Known only by the code name Project Padlock, the Paris Economic Development Corp board of directors will go behind closed doors to discuss both the new project as well as a continued prospect known as Project Clydesdale when the board meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
Executive Director Maureen Hammond is on the agenda to report on the progress of LionsHead Specialty Tire & Wheel, Universal Fabricating USA, a planned housing study and is to present a legislative update.
Bogata to swear in elected officials; discuss disconnection fees
The Bogata City Council is expected to swear in reelected city officials and elect a new mayor pro tem when it meets at 7 p.m. Monday at Bogata Community Center, 201 N.W. Second St. in Bogata.
The council is also expected to discuss removing disconnection fees from the city’s April water bills following multiple errors, as well as discussing the purchase of a public works vehicle, backhoe rental and the purchase of a 12-inch bucket, dump trailer and master water meter.
Council members will also discuss two requests to move mobile homes onto private property and an annexation request before discussing the creation of a park community and the removal of a tree at the municipal park.
