Paris to eliminate residency requirement
The Paris City Council is expected to eliminate the residency requirement for serving on the Building Board of Appeals when the council meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
The council aso is expected to approve a tax abatement agreement and consider the approval of a fee schedule for the Engineering Department.
Executive session items include a discussion of business prospects known by code names Project Clydesdale and Project Sar Port as well as a discussion regarding the city manager.
Mary Madewell
Appraisal District sets budget hearing
A public hearing on the Lamar County Appraisal District’s proposed budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year is planned for 4 p.m. Wednesday at the district office, 521 Bonham Street.
The total amount of the proposed budget is $1,842,236, a $93,541 increase over the current year budget, according to a Notice of Public Hearing.
If approved by the appraisal district board of directors at the public hearing, the proposed budget will take effect automatically unless disapproved by the governing bodies of the county, school districts, cities and towns served by the appraisal district.
Mary Madewell
Commissioners to consider tax abatements
Lamar County Commissioners Court is expected to grant two tax abatements, one to a new industry expected to locate here and the other to several planned solar farms, when the court meets at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
Commissioners also are expected to issue a proclamation in recognition of the 50th year anniversary of the Ham Radio Operators of Lamar County and the Red River Valley Amateur Radio Club.
The agenda also includes a proposed resolution to request signs from the Texas Department of Transportation regarding noise abatement from engine brake noise along FM 906 from Highway 271 N.
Mary Madewell
Lamar County officials to attend training
Lamar County Commissioners will meet for “Discrimination and Harassment Prevention Training in the Workplace” training sessions either from 10-11 a.m. and/or from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the County Courtroom on the first floor of the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
The session is to be conducted by a consultant with the Texas Association of Counties for both elected officials and supervisors. The meeting is informational only. No action, deliberation or decisions will be made by commissioners at the meeting.
Mary Madewell
PJC Board of Regents to discuss changes to academic programs
The Paris Junior College Board of Regents is expected to consider changes to several certificates and a degree for its welding programs when it meets at 7 p.m. Monday at the Williams Administration Building, 2400 Clarksville St.
Dallas-based Pfluger Architects is expected to give a presentation on the progress of the workforce training facility at the college’s Greenville campus after regents recognize students receiving national and state academic honors.
The board is also expected to set dates for workshops relating to next year’s budget and Texas’s new performance-based funding model for colleges.
Before entering into an executive session to discuss personnel matters and land for a future softball field and housing, PJC President Pam Anglin is expected to give an update on the college’s airframe mechanics program and other reports regarding graduation and other May events, the pathways institute, creative writing awards and progress on state legislation.
Nic Huber
Deport
Council to discuss sharing code enforcement officer
The Deport City Council is expected to discuss sharing a code enforcement officer with the City of Bogata when it meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Deport City Hall, 201 Main St. in Deport.
Other business expected to be discussed before adjournment includes renting city-owned properties.
The council is also expecting to hear reports from the mayor, city secretary and public works director in addition to approving monthly bills.
Nic Huber
CLARKSVILLE
Red River commissioners to hear presentation
Commissioners will consider entering into an agreement with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and a presentation from extension agent Meko Carder on extension office responsibilities.
Commission members will also discuss extending supplemental pay to sheriff patrol employees for the remainder of the fiscal year, as well as allowing the Sheriff’s Office to extend a bond for a county reserve deputy and other things.
The commissioners will meet Monday at 9 in the Red River County Annex Building, 200 N. Walnut.
David Money
