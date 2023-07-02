If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The Paris Planning & Zoning Commission is to elect a chairman and vice-chairman following recent appointments for a new year when the commission meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in City Council Chambers at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
The commission also is to conduct public hearings on several zoning change requests to include a specific use permit for a tattoo shop at 116 1st SE St., specific use permit for mixed use in a general retail district in the 2500 block of Lamar Ave.,general retail to multi-family for a lot behind 2500 Lamar Ave., and one-family to multiple-family at 2524 Lamar Ave.
The commission also is to consider an amendment to the Future Land Use Map from low density residential to medium density residential in the Springlake Addition, Blocks 1-6, from E. Price Street to Cherry Street, between 28 NE and 30 NE streets, containing roughly 15 acres.
Preliminary and final plat requests up for consideration include an overall site plan for 91.2 acres in the Paris Jefferson Division off Jefferson Road along with preliminary plats for a lot in the 400 block of W. Henderson St. and a couple of lots in the 1300 block of NW Loop 286.
Mary Madewell
City of Bogata to hold public hearing
The Bogata City Council is expected to hold a public hearing on the recent completion of the city’s Texas Community Development Block Grant Program at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Bogata Community Center, 206 Second St. NW in Bogata.
The main objective of the grant program is to provide housing and expand economic opportunities to low- and moderate-income residents of cities with populations under 50,000, according to the Texas Department of Agriculture website.
Residents unable to attend the meeting can submit their views to Bogata Mayor Larry Hinsley, according to the hearing’s agenda.
