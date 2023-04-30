Commercial, multifamily requests before Paris P&Z
Zoning changes to allow for both commercial development and multi-family residences are before the Planning & Zoning Commission at a 5:30 p.m. meeting Monday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
Public hearings are scheduled for zoning change requests from a central area to commercial at 111 E. Price Street, from one-family to commercial at NE Loop 286 and 20th NE Hickory Street and from one-family to multiple-family at 3500 Clarksville St.
Both preliminary and final plats for property at 1126 4th SE Street also are on the agenda.
