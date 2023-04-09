Commissioners to consider incentives
Lamar County Commissioners’s Court will convene twice in executive session at a scheduled 9 a.m. Monday meeting, once to hear a proposal by Paris Economic Development Corp and a second time to hear a request from Habitat for Humanity.
The court also is expected to declare the week of April 9-15 as “Public Safety Telecommunicators Week” and April 23-29 as “Crime Victims Rights Week”.
Commissioners are to consider a replat of Lakeview Ranchettes, a 5-acre subdivision consisting of eight lots, located on the east side of CR 22900 in Precinct 2. The Court also is to discuss how to use $4,500 in anticipated funds from Ark/Tex Council of Government allocated to improve environmental awareness.
Paris Council to consider fire, building code upgrade at meeting
Paris City Council is to conduct public hearings on proposed amendments to the 2021 International Fire Code and to the 2021 editions of various building codes at a 5:30 p.m. meeting Monday at City Hall, 107 E.Kaufman St.
A public hearing on a resolution to authorize the city’s eligibility to participate in residential tax abatements is scheduled, and the council is expected to approve guidelines and criteria for the tax abatement program.
Police Chief Richard Salter is to present the department’s annual racial profiling report.
Other agenda items include expected approval of several lots for Habitat for Humanity that are eligible for the 5 In 5 Housing Infill Development Program. Approval of a professional service agreement in conjunction with Paris Economic Development Corp for Phase I of a housing study also is expected.
Executive session items include discussions about the purchase, exchange, lease or value of real property and about personnel matters.
County Commissioners
to meet Monday
The Red River County Commissioners Court will meet Monday to vote on items including allowing commissioners to purchase equipment for their precincts, a two-year renewal of the guidelines and criteria for granting tax abatements and whether to declare the week of April 9-15 as Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.
The commissioners will meet in the County Annex Building at 200 N. Walnut at 9 a.m.
