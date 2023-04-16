North Lamar to oppose school vouchers
North Lamar ISD board of trustees is expected to pass a resolution in opposition to school vouchers when the board meets at 6 p.m. Monday in the Roy C. Chadwick Administration Office, 3130 N. Main St.
The board also is to consider the nonrenewal of a certified educator’s term contract for good cause and consider a settlement agreement, according to a posted agenda.
Other items for consideration include the purchase of a vehicle, approval of the school calendar for the 2023-2024 school year and the granting of authority to the superintendent to employee teachers for the months of June, July and August.
For discussion only, trustees are to receive a public relations update, a school safety and security audit report, an attendance and enrollment report, board member continuing education training hour report and an accountability update.
Trustees are to meet in executive session to consider personnel matters with action, if any, to be taken in open session.
PEDC board to receive branding update
Paris Economic Development Corp board of directors is to receive an update related to the rollout of the city’s branding initiative when the board meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
Other agenda items include the approval of agreements regarding the implementation of a recently announced grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration for infrastructure improvements at the Northwest Industrial Park. Also expected is a report from the executive director to include information about a housing study, LionsHead Specialty Tire & Wheel and Universal Fabricating USA.
Chisum ISD to consider contractors for multiple construction projects
The Chisum Independent School Board of Trustees is expected to consider selecting contractors, among other construction-related items, Monday for the district’s parking lot project and its elementary school locker room conversion.
Other items on the agenda for the 7:30 a.m. special meeting include selecting a procurement method for its two projects and delegating Superintendent Tommy Chalaire as the liaison for the projects.
The board is expected to determine the prevailing wage rate for the locker room conversion before the meeting is adjourned at the Chisum ISD Administration Building, 3250 S. Church St.
