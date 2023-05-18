PEDC recognizes council members
Paris Economic Development Corp.’s board of directors recognized outgoing Paris City Council members Mayor Paula Portugal and Councilwoman Linda Suarez with appreciation plaques at a Tuesday afternoon meeting.
Taking formal action, PEDC directors authorized a non-interest bearing account at Liberty National Bank to handle funds related to the recently awarded $1.3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration for infrastructure improvements at the Northwest Industrial Park.
Directors met in closed session to discuss industrial prospects known by code names Project Clydesdale and Project Padlock.
