Prairiland ISD set to consider bond sale, teacher pay scale
The Prairiland ISD Board of Trustees is expected to consider allowing a third-party financier to sell school bonds on behalf of the district when it meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Blossom Elementary School Community Room, 310 High St. in Blossom.
Prior to authorization, the seven-member board is expected to consider Texas law firm Leon Alcala as bond counsel.
Trustees are also expected to consider a new teacher pay scale, handbooks and bids to repair the south entrance of the Pattonville campus before entering into executive session to discuss personnel matters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.