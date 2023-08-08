Prairiland ISD stock

Prairiland ISD

 Klark Byrd/The Paris News

Prairiland ISD set to consider bond sale, teacher pay scale

The Prairiland ISD Board of Trustees is expected to consider allowing a third-party financier to sell school bonds on behalf of the district when it meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Blossom Elementary School Community Room, 310 High St. in Blossom.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.