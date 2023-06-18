Commissioners to consider parade staging area

Lamar County Commissioners Court is expected to approve a request to use the courthouse parking lot for the staging area for the upcoming Celebrate America July 4 parade when the court meets at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St. The parade is scheduled at 19 a.m. July 1.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.