Commissioners to consider parade staging area
Lamar County Commissioners Court is expected to approve a request to use the courthouse parking lot for the staging area for the upcoming Celebrate America July 4 parade when the court meets at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St. The parade is scheduled at 19 a.m. July 1.
The court also is to consider approval of the final plat for Little Pine Creek Estates on CR 33080, a private subdivision consisting of 58 lots on 67.92 acres; and the final plat for the Highway 82 Subdivision, a development consisting of 30 lots on 42.53 acres located 10.8 miles west of Paris on Highway 82.
Other agenda items include needed repairs of county property, engineering and architectural work for county projects to include evaluation of requests for quotes, and a continuation of budget workshops.
North Lamar considers final budget
North Lamar ISD trustees are expected to approve a 2023-2024 fiscal year budget when the board meets at 7:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Roy C. Chadwick Administration Office, 330 N. Main St.
Trustees will be asked to approve a $26,780,005 budget, which comes with a deficit of $887,929 to come from the district’s fund balance, currently at $11,025,576.
Other agenda items include Public Testimony and an executive session to discuss personnel matters.
Parks & Trail Committee workshops events, plans for solar eclipse
Multiple workshops are expected to be held for upcoming Reno city events, including the Summer Celebration event, Reno Monster Mash and Winter Wonderland events when the Reno Parks & Trail Committee meets at 6 p.m. Monday at Reno City Hall, 160 Blackburn St. in Reno.
The committee is also expected to discuss next year’s total solar eclipse and possible new business before adjournment.
Commissioners to hold budget workshop
The Red River County commissioners will hold a budget workshop when they meet Tuesday in the Red River County Annex, 200 N. Walnut at 9 a.m.
