County Commissioners
to look at solar farms
Public hearings for reinvestment zones, a forerunner for property tax abatements, is on the agenda for several proposed solar farms in the county when Commissioners’ Court meets at 9 a.m. Monday at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
Sheriff Scott Cass is expected to report that the Lamar County Jail is in compliance with the Texas Commission of Jail Standards as documented by a recent inspection. A plat for new development on 30 acres located nine miles northwest of Paris is expected to gain approval.
Other agenda items include the proposed sale of salvage items, a grant submission for the victim witness coordinator with the Lamar County Attorney’s Office and the transfer of authority over janitorial and maintenance offices to the Commissioners office.
Mary Madewell
City Council to authorize EMS data collection
Paris City Council is expected to approve a contract for the collection of emergency medical service documentation, a new Medicare requirement when the Council meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Paris City Hall, 107 W. Kaufman Street.
The Council also is expected to sign on to an opiod settlement agreement for the collection of funds resulting from a lawsuit against several entities for the role each played in furthering the opioid epidemic.
Consent agenda include the acceptance of bids and contract awards for roadway materials and the approval of McClanahan & Holmes to perform the city’s outside audit for years ending Sept. 30, 2023, 2024 and 2025.
The Council is to meet in executive session to discuss economic development negotiations with business prospects known by the code names Project Clydesdale and Project Starport.
Mary Madewell
CLARKSVILLE
Red River Commissions
to meet Monday
The commissioners will consider accepting an anonymous donation to the Sheriff’s Office for the purpose of buying law enforcement equipment, allowing the sheriff to get a 2016 Dodge 1500 and allowing commissioner David Hutson to place bids at the Auctioneer Express on a Komatsu WA120 front end loader and a CPS belly dump trailer.
The court will meet at 9 a.m. in the County Annex building at 200 N. Walnut.
David Money
